GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Science Result: Check date, time

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Science Result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce Class 12 Science Result tomorrow. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website -- gseb.org. Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Gujarat Board exams this year. Of these, 6 lakh appeared for Class 12 Board exams.

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Science Result: Date

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has said that the GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Science Result will be announced on May 17.

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Science Result: Time

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) said that the GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Science Result will be declared at 8 am.

GSEB Gujarat Board Science Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed

