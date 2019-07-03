Goa MBBS 2019: Provisional Merit List released, Check at dte.goa.gov.in

Image Source : INDIA TV Goa MBBS 2019: Provisional Merit List released

Goa MBBS 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education, Bardez, has released the provisional merit list of Goa MBBS admission 2019 today. The candidates who have been waiting for the list can visit the official website dte.goa.gov.in. The list has been released in the online mode and can be checked from the website only. Alternatively, the direct link to check the merit list is given below.

Goa MBBS Provisional Merit List- Direct Link

Goa MBBS 2019: Here's how to check Goa MBBS Merit List-

Visit the official website-- dte.goa.gov.in.

On the homepage, Click on the admission tab and select admission list from the drop-down menu.

The new window opens, the merit list of MBBS admission 2019 will appear in the pdf format.

The candidates need to find their names from the list and save the pdf for future reference.

Goa MBBS 2019: Important Information

The selected candidates had to produce the relevant and required documents as mentioned in the remarks section on or before July 1. The documents are needed to process the admission request further. The provisional merit list of Goa MBBS admission 2019 is also put on the notice board at Admission Centre at Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim. The candidates can also refer to the notice board for the merit list. If the candidates have submitted all the required documents then they will be considered eligible for admission. The final merit list for Goa MBBS admission 2019 will be released on July 3, 2019.

