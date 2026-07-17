'Quite disappointing': Shubman Gill opens up after England level ODI series with stellar victory in Cardiff

Cardiff:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the second ODI of the ongoing three-game series. The two sides met at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 16th, and after a win in the first ODI of the series, the Men in Blue had hoped for another good showing. However, England came prepared.

Letting India bat first by winning the toss, England put in an exceptional showing with the ball. Limiting the visitors to a meagre total of 233 runs in the first innings of the game, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli were the highest run-getters, scoring 66 and 65 runs to their names, respectively.

Chasing down the target, England did so with ease as Joe Root amassed 99 runs in 133 deliveries, propelling his side to a four-wicket win. Speaking on the same, India skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about where it went wrong for his side.

“Quite disappointing, to be honest with you. We thought 300, 310 would be a good total after 25 overs. We were at a good position. But, we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. [On India's two batting collapses] I mean, our tailenders are not the best batsmen. But I think we expected a bit more from our lower middle order and we were not able to capitalize on the start that we got,” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India to take on England next at the Lord’s Cricket Ground

Speaking of the series, both India and England have the series levelled. With the Men in Blue registering a win in the first ODI, it was England who came out on top in the second ODI.

For the next game, the two sides will meet at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19. With the series on the line, the two sides will hope to put in their best performance in the clash and will look to clinch the series as well. It could be interesting to see how the teams fare in the clash and how Team India bounce back after their loss.

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