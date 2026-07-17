Seven killed as US widens air campaign against Iran, targets more bridges as Hormuz crisis deepens

Highlights The US airstrikes hit bridges overnight in Iran's southern Hormozgan province.

The US also reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to halt its shipments of crude oil.

The interim ceasefire agreed to last month has collapsed.

Tehran:

The United States has significantly expanded its military campaign against Iran by targeting bridges in the country's south, marking a major shift in its strategy against Tehran. At least seven people were killed as the latest strikes came on Friday morning amid President Donald Trump's repeated warnings that Washington could begin attacking critical infrastructure if Iran refused to loosen its grip over the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The escalation triggered another round of retaliation from Iran, which launched fresh missile attacks against US-allied countries in the Middle East and warned that its military response would intensify if the conflict continued.

The latest developments come as hopes of diplomacy continue to fade, with the temporary ceasefire reached last month now effectively collapsed and military exchanges between Washington and Tehran becoming increasingly frequent.

Iran launches missile attacks on US allies

As tensions intensified, Iran fired another wave of missiles towards US-allied countries in the Gulf region. In Qatar, authorities issued emergency warnings asking residents to immediately take shelter after Iranian missiles targeted the country. Residents reported hearing loud explosions as air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles over the country.

Earlier, Iran had also targeted Bahrain and Kuwait following overnight US airstrikes on Iranian territory. Tehran has warned that its attacks will continue to expand if the United States keeps striking Iranian infrastructure.

US strikes bridges in southern Iran

According to Iranian state television, US airstrikes overnight struck bridges in Bandar Khamir in Hormozgan province, located along Iran's coastline facing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities said at least seven people were killed in the attacks.

State media also reported that separate US strikes targeted areas around Tehran as well as Semnan province, which houses key facilities linked to Iran's ballistic missile programme and space programme. The latest attacks reflect a broader shift in Washington's military approach, with infrastructure now emerging as a primary target.

Trump ramps up pressure over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has in recent days repeatedly threatened to target Iranian bridges and power stations in an attempt to pressure Tehran into easing its control over the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has also reimposed a naval blockade around Iranian ports in an effort to disrupt the country's crude oil exports.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy corridors, with nearly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas supplies traditionally passing through the route during peacetime.

When the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, Tehran effectively shut the strait to commercial shipping, a move that immediately pushed global oil prices higher and strengthened Iran's negotiating position.

Iran calls Hormuz an 'invincible red line'

Iran has maintained that foreign military intervention in the Strait of Hormuz will not be tolerated. Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Tehran could launch wider attacks on regional infrastructure if Washington carried out its threats.

"Under no circumstances and in no way will we allow America, as a foreign and extraregional country, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "This is Iran's invincible red line." The statement came shortly before the latest US strikes on bridges inside Iran.

Shipping disruption deepens as oil trade comes under pressure

The continuing conflict has severely affected maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. According to maritime intelligence firm Lloyd's List Intelligence, cargo movements through the waterway fell by nearly 25 per cent at the beginning of the month. The decline is expected to worsen following the latest escalation.

The report said several commercial vessels have been switching off their location tracking systems while passing through the area to reduce security risks. Others have chosen to remain anchored instead of entering the conflict zone. Although regional pipeline networks continue transporting some energy supplies, they are currently insufficient to compensate for the sharp decline in shipping through the strait.

US Navy tightens enforcement in Gulf waters

The US military has also stepped up maritime enforcement operations in the Gulf. According to the US Central Command, three commercial vessels attempting to pass through the blockade were redirected. One vessel was disabled after failing to comply with instructions, while another was boarded to ensure compliance with US naval directives. These actions underline Washington's efforts to enforce tighter restrictions on maritime movement as the conflict continues to expand.

What the latest escalation means

The collapse of the interim ceasefire has pushed the region into another dangerous phase, with both sides now expanding the scope of military operations beyond conventional targets. While the US is increasingly focusing on infrastructure and maritime pressure, Iran has responded by broadening missile attacks against US partners in the region. With shipping disrupted, oil markets under pressure and diplomacy stalled, the Strait of Hormuz remains the central flashpoint in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from AP)

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