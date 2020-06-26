Goa HSSC Results 2020 declared. Get direct link to check GBSHSE Class 12 result

Goa GBSHSE HSSC Results 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Friday declared the class 12 results online through the official website -- gbshse.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below for easy access.
As many as 18,150 students had appeared for the Goa Board HSSC examination this year, out of which 4,523 students were of Arts stream, while 5,593 students belonged from Commerce stream, 5,114 were from Science and 2,920 wrote the examination for Vocational courses.
After the postponement of the pending examination, Goa board conducted the class examination from May 20 to May 22, as the state was declared coronavirus free on May 1.
Goa HSSC Results 2020: Steps to check your score online
Step 1: Visit the official website -- gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for 'Goa HSSC results 2020'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: Download and take a printout of your scorecard
Goa HSSC Results 2020: How to check through SMS
GOA12
GB12
