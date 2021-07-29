Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE CHSE Odisha 12th +2 result 2021: Results of Arts, Vocational Studies students to be delayed

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 result 2021: The Class 12 students of Arts and Vocational studies will have to wait for some more time as the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Thursday sought more time to release their results.

The CHSE has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking some time beyond July 31 to declare "error-free" results. However, the council said it was "putting all efforts" to publish the results of the Science and Commerce streams by Saturday.

"Results of Arts and Vocational streams seem impossible to publish by 31.7.2021 as there are a combined number of 2,21,867 students in both the said streams," the CHSE said in their application before the apex court.

