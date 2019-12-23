CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key Out

CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key Out: Get direct link to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key on its official website -- ctet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the Answer Key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 exam by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

Candidates must know that if they are not satisfied with the answer(s) given in the CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key, they also have an option to raise objection on the given answers. All they have to do is to click on the link provided below and raise an objection with valid reasoning.

Direct link for raising objection in CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key December Exam

CTET 2019 Exam:

Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 or CTET 2019 was held on December 8, 2019. CTET 2019 Results are expected to release within six weeks from the examination day. CTET 2019 exam was conducted in two sessions. Paper 1 was conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon. Paper 2 was held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. CTET 2019 Exam took place in Offline mode.

CTET 2019 | How to check answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link "CBSE CTET 2019 answer key"

Step 3: CTET official answer key 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link to Check CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key for December Exam