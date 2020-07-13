CBSE Result 2020: How to check CBSE Class 12 mark sheet, pass and migration certificates on DigiLocker App

Image Source : FILE CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared. Simple steps to access marksheet on phone

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced CBSE Board Class 12 examination results on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates, who appreared for the examination will be able to get access their Class 12 result 2020 marksheet, certificate on their mobile phone. Students can download their digital marksheet online. CBSE provides the marksheets on various digital platforms including DigiLocker and UMANG app.

DigiLocker App

Students will be able to access their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 marksheets and pass certificate using the DigiLocker website and app. The DigiLocker app is available both for Android and iOS users in their respective app stores. Alerts will be sent to the mobile number with which the account has been created.

Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS).

Search for the DigiLocker app and click on install.

Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter the phone number registered with CBSE, Aadhar number.

Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate

Check CBSE Result Using DigiLocker Website

Check CBSE Class 12 result mark sheets using the DigiLocker website, students need to follow these steps:

Visit the website-- digilocker.gov.in.

Under the education section, click on the ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ link.

Select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet as per requirement.

Login using the registered mobile number with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

In case a candidate is unable to login, he or she can sign up using Aadhar number and access marksheets and certificates.

UMANG App

Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

