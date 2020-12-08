CAT 2020 answer key to be released today. Check direct link to download

Image Source : PTI CAT 2020 answer key to be released today

CAT 2020 Answer Key: The IIM CAT 2020 answer key is likely to be released today (Tuesday). Candidates who had appeared for the CAT 2020 exams should note that the CAT 2020 answer key will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the CAT answer key 2020 have been shared below. A direct link to check and download the CAT answer key 2020 has also been provided.

CAT 2020 answer key: Time

Candidates should note that the CAT answer key 2020 will be released at 10 am today.

The CAT 2020 exams were conducted in November this year. Once the CAT 2020 answer key is released, the objection window will be open for all candidates from today till December 11 (10 am to 5 pm). During this period candidates will be able to download their individual response sheets and the answer key mentioning the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination for all three slots.

In case, candidates feel that answer to any question provided in the CAT 2020 official answer key is incorrect, they can raise an objection or challenge it online via the exam portal. Candidates will have to pay a requisite amount of fee to raise the challenge as notified by the exam authority. Using a combination of both these documents, candidates will be able to estimate their CAT 2020 score and evaluate their chances of getting into the desired B-school of their choice.

How to check CAT 2020 answer key

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. Login to the portal using your credentials

3. Select your exam slot

4. Your CAT 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your CAT 2020 answer key and take a print of the same for future reference

