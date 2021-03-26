BSEB Result 2021: Bihar Board releases Class 12th exam result. Get direct link here

Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Result 2021

BSEB Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Class 12 result 2021 on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can visit the website to check the Bihar Board Examination Result. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Alternatively, candidates can visit the other websites as well such as -- onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, to check their results.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) examinations this year, which were conducted from February 1 to February 13.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live: Inter result declared, girls top in all streams

In May last year, the Bihar Board had released an order regarding the class 12 or intermediate examinations. BSEB has decided to consider the marks of the additional subject chosen by the student, in case he/she fails in the compulsory subject. The marks of the sixth subject would then be added to the marks list and the student would not be failed.

Apart from this, the BSEB board had also introduced project work for internal assessment of the students from the year 2020-21.,

BSEB Inter or Class 12 evaluation process ended on March 19, 2021. The Bihar board Class 12 exams were conducted at 1,473 exam centers.

BSEB Result 2021 - Direct link

Latest Education News