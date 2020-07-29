Image Source : PTI BSE Odisha Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details for HSC Result

BSE Odisha Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is set to declare the BSE Odisha HSC Result 2020 today (Wednesday). Students who had appeared for the BSE Odisha HSC exams should note that the BSE Odisha 10th Result will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Odisha Board will not be displaying the BSE Odisha Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check and download the BSE Odisha HSC Result 2020 will be shared with the students.

BSE Odisha Result 2020: Time

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das, in a press meet had confirmed that the BSE Odisha HSC Result 2020 will be declared at 10 AM today. Students will be able to access their BSE Odisha 10th Result on the official website orissaresults.nic.in post 10 AM.

BSE Odisha Result 2020: COVID-19 Impact

BSE Odisha 10th Exam was conducted from February to March. Though the BSE Class 10 exam had concluded on March 18 (days before the lockdown), the evaluation work was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Later, the copy checking was resumed by teachers, following guidelines of social distancing.

