Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2019: Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released the preliminary exam results for various posts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary exam for the Assistant CBT examination, MS Office Word Processing Examination, Translator (English/ Hindi), Assistant (Urdu Publication), can check their results online at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant CBT Exam was conducted on October 18, 2019 and October 19, 2019. A total of 3325 candidates have qualified the Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims examination.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

2. Click on the link, "Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2019"

3. A PDF file will appear

4. Download the PDF and take a print out for future reference

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2019: Direct link

Those who have qualified the prelims examination will have to appear for typing test in hindi and English and MS Office Word Processing Test. Candidates who will qualify the skill test will have to appear for the main examination. The details of the skill test followed by the main examination will be disclosed by the Parishad soon.

