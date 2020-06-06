Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA to declared Class 10th Result shortly. Direct link to check

Image Source : PTI Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Class 10th Result declared. Direct link to check

Assam HSLC Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the results of Assam HSLC or class 10th examination today at 9 am. Students who had appeared for SEBA class 10 board examination will be able to check their Assam HSLC Result 2020 from the official website of SEBA-- sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Assam have been advised against displaying the Assam 10th Result 2020 on notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

However, Students can directly check their Assam HSLC (Class 10) exam results from indiatvnews.com, once it is declared. Apart from the official websites-- sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, the SEBA 10th result can also be checked via SMS.

Assam HSLC Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘HSLC result’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Your SEBA HSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check Assam HSLC Result 2020

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Assam 10th Result 2020

Direct Link To Download SEBA Results 2020

Assam HSLC Result 2020: List of websites to check scorecard

Apart from the board's official website, candidates will be able to check their results on various other third- party websites. Here is the list of the websites where you can check SEBA Assam HSLC results 2020:

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

results.siksha

knowyourresult.com

assamresult.in

examresults.net

exametc.com

indiaresults.com etc

Assam (SEBA) HSLC Result 2020: How to check via SMS

For checking the SEBA Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type​ SEBA20 roll number and send it to 57766.

Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the Assam HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27.

