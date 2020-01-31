ASRB ICAR NET Result 2019 announced. Get direct link to check result

ASRB NET Result 2019 announced

ASRB NET Result 2019 or ICAR NET Result 2019 has been declared Friday on the official website -- icar.org.in and asrb.org.in. ASRB has announced the declaration of ICAR National Eligibility Test-2019 through an official notification, published on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the ICAR NET examination can now check the result by visiting the official website. They can either click on the direct link provided below.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their result online. In case the candidate forgets his/her roll number, they also have an option to access their scorecard. They just need to click on the 'Forgot Roll Number, option after which they will be directed to another window where they will have to enter either their Registration Number, Date of Birth, Email-Id or Mobile Number.

How to check ASRB NET Result 2019 or ICAR NET Result 2019?

1. Visit either of the official websites -- icar.org.in or asrb.org.in.

2. Click on the link 'Result of ICAR-NET-2019 Examination'.

3. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.

4. Click on the Submit button.

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to ASRB NET Result 2019 or ICAR NET Result 2019