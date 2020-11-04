Image Source : FILE AP LAWCET, PG LAWCET 2020 Results to be declared today. Direct Link

The AP LAWCET result 2020 and PG LAWCET result 2020 will be declared today. Candidates who appeared in the entrance tests can check their results on the official website of AP SCHE -- sche.ap.gov.in.

On behalf of the ASCHE, Sri Kishnadevaraya University conducted the AP LAWCET and PG LAWET exams on October 1 from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The results will be announced by November 4.

The answer keys for AP LAWCET and PG LAWCET were released on October. The qualifying percentage of marks in the AP LAWCET entrance test is 35 per cent (42 marks out of 120 marks).

For PGLCET 2020, the qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25 per cent (30 out of total 120 marks).

Rank secured in AP LAWCET-2020 is valid for admisison into 3 year/5 year Law courses, as the case may be, for the academic year 2020-21 only.

AP LAWCET, PG LAWCET 2020 RESULTS: DIRECT LINK

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage