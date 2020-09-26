Image Source : FILE AP ICET 2020 result declared; 40,000 candidates clear exam

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) result has been announced at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Nearly 40,000 candidates cleared the AP ICET 2020, whose results were declared on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting AP ICET - sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET is conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes in the state.

"Nearly 40,000 students passed and pass percentage is 78 per cent. Girls did better than boys," Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.

He informed that those students who did not take part in the exams as they were tested positive for coronavirus, will appear for AP ICET on October 7.

"For six students who could not take the exam because they tested positive for COVID-19, we will conduct it on October 7," he added.

