Image Source : FILE AP EAMCET Result 2020 to be declared soon. Here's how to check

AP EAMCET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada will release the result of AP EAMCET Examination 2020 today i.e. October 10, 2020. The AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results will be available on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had conducted the EAMCET 2020 examination from September 17 to 24, 2020.

AP EAMCET Result 2020: Where and how to check

1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on 'AP EAMCET 2020'

3. Click on the link 'AP EAMCET 2020 results'

4. Enter your login credentials

5. Your AP EAMCET Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

The JNTU Kakinada had released AP EAMCET 2020 answer key on September 26, 2020. Through the AP EAMCET answer keys the candidates would able to cross-check their answers and calculate their probable scores.

