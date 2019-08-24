Image Source : FILE/PTI AP EAMCET 2019: Final seat allotment result announced; Check details here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET 2019 final allotment list online.

Candidates who have applied for the final phase of the allotment procedure can visit the official website to check the final allotment of AP EAMCET 2019.

Only those candidates who had filled their options from August 21 to 22, 2019 have been allotted by the authorities according to their merit, preference and availability of seats.

AP EAMCET 2019 | steps to check final seat allotment result

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2019 (apeamcet.nic.in) Click on Candidate Login Tab Candidates will have to provide log-in ID, hall ticket number of AP EAMCET 2019, date of birth and password. Click on “Login” The allotment letter will be displayed on the screen. The candidates will have to take a print out of the allotment letter for future use.

In case the login ID is forgotten, the registered candidates will be able to obtain it by sending an SMS to 8790499899 as 'APEAMCET(space)01(space)Your HallTicketNumber' through their registered mobile number.

The allotted candidates will have to report to their respective institute for confirmation of admission. Reporting has to be done within the specified timeline by the authorities.

The registration and option entry process for the candidates for the final allotment of AP EAMCET 2019 began on August 21, 2019.