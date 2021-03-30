AIBE XV Result declared. Direct link to download

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
AIBE XV Result 2021: The All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XV Result has been released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) today (March 30). Candidates who have appeared in the AIBE XV 2021 examination can check their results through the official website-- allindiabarexamination.com.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2021 21:11 IST
AIBE XV Result: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- allindiabarexamination.com

2. Click on the link, ‘AIBE XV results’

3. Enter your credentials and click on submit

4. Your AIBE XV result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its printout for future reference

AIBE XV Result: Direct link

Direct link to check AIBE XV result 2021

 

