UPSC NDA, CDS II admit card 2025 released; here's how to check UPSC NDA, CDS II admit card 2025: The UPSC NDA and CDS admit card would include the details such as the candidates' roll number, time of examination, and the venue of examination.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the admit cards for National Defence Academy (NDA) II on its official website - upsconline.nic.in. In addition to this, the commission also released admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II. The examination is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2025.

The UPSC NDA and CDS admit card would include the details such as the candidates' roll number, time of examination, and the venue of examination. Besides, it would also have the instructions that the candidates must follow during the examination. It must be noted that candidates won't be allowed inside the examination centre if they forget their admit cards.

Here's how the aspirants can check and download their UPSC NDA and CDS admit cards:

Step 1) Go to the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2) On the homepage of the UPSC website, click on the link that reads 'UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card'

Step 3) Now, the aspirants need to enter their registration number and date of birth (DoB)

Step 4) Once they do this, their admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5) The aspirants must check the details once

Step 6) Download the admit card

Step 7) The aspirants are advised to take a printout of their admit cards for future reference

The candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre on time, as no one will be allowed to enter if they are late. The entry to the examination centre for the Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) exams will close at 9.50 am and 1.50 pm, respectively.

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The examination consists of two papers - Mathematics and GAT. Candidates who can clear these two exams would be called for the interview, which helps in examining their fitness, personality and thinking skills.