UPSC ESE Mains 2025 results declared: Direct link to check roll numbers here The UPSC has released the ESE Mains 2025 results on its official website, listing candidates shortlisted for the personality test. Successful candidates must now complete a detailed application form and prepare original documents for verification.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the examination on August 10 can now check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, using their roll numbers and date of birth.

Roll number list published

Along with announcing the results, UPSC has also published a roll number-wise list of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of selection, which is the personality test (interview). Only those whose roll numbers appear in the list will be eligible to participate in the upcoming interview process.

How to Check UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025

To view the result, candidates should:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link for “UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025” on the homepage

3. A PDF file will open, showing the roll numbers of selected candidates

4. Download and save the result for future reference

What’s next: DAF and interview details

Candidates who have cleared the ESE Mains exam will be required to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will soon be available on the UPSC website. Only registered candidates can complete and submit the DAF along with the scanned copies of supporting documents.

UPSC has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the interview schedule. The exact dates of the personality tests will be communicated through e-Summon Letters, and a roll number-wise interview schedule will also be posted online.The commission has clearly stated that candidates must produce original documents during the interview. Those without the necessary documents will not be allowed to participate in the personality test. Additionally, requests to change the date or time of the interview will not be entertained under any circumstances.