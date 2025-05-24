UPSC CSE prelims 2025 tomorrow: Essential exam day guidelines, reporting time and other details The admit cards are already live on upsc.gov.in. Prior to the exams, aspirants are expected to know what they can carry and what not to bring to the centre.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2025 tomorrow, May 25, in two shifts. The first shift will commence at 9:30 AM, while the second shift will begin at 2:30 PM. With only a day left, candidates must be fully prepared and aware of the essential guidelines for the exam day, including what to bring and what not to carry to the exam centre. Below are the crucial instructions and items that candidates should know.

Entry timings and exam essentials:

The entry to the exam centre will close 30 minutes prior to the start of each exam shift, so candidates must ensure that they reach the center well in advance. It is mandatory to carry the printed copy of the CSE Prelims admit card along with a black ballpoint pen. Digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted.

Admit cards for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 were released on May 13 on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassle.

What to bring to the exam centre:

Admit Card Printout – Ensure that you carry the hard copy of your admit card, as digital copies are not allowed. Black Ballpoint Pen – Only black ballpoint pens will be accepted. No other type of pen is permitted. Photo ID – A government-issued photo ID that matches the one mentioned on your admit card is required for identification. Two Passport-Sized Photographs – These should have your name and date written on them. This is mandatory in case the photo on your admit card is unclear or missing any details. Simple Wristwatch – You are allowed to wear a simple wristwatch. However, smartwatches or any digital watches are strictly prohibited.

What not to bring:

Mobile Phones – No mobile phones are allowed, even if they are switched off. Smartwatches or Digital Watches – These are banned inside the exam center. Bags, Books, or Notes – Candidates are not allowed to bring any study material. Expensive Items or Gadgets – Leave behind any valuable items or gadgets, as they are not permitted. Any Accessory-Fitted Watches or Devices – Watches or devices with accessories, including fitness bands or smartwatches, are not allowed.

Important guidelines:

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter. Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity. Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk. Follow COVID-19 protocols: Depending on the prevailing conditions, candidates may be required to follow specific health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. Please be prepared to comply with any such guidelines.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 is a crucial examination for aspirants hoping to secure a place in India’s prestigious civil services. By following these guidelines, candidates can ensure that their exam day goes smoothly without any disruptions.