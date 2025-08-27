UPSSSC PET 2025 exam city details released, check how to download UPSSSC has released exam district information for PET 2025, while admit cards will be issued later through the official website. The exam is scheduled for September 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the exam district information for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates preparing for this highly anticipated exam can now check their allotted districts through the official website -- upsssc.gov.in.

Exam dates and shifts

The UPSSSC PET 2025 will be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts each day across 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh to ensure smooth conduct of the test for lakhs of aspirants.

Important note on admit cards

UPSSSC has clarified in its notification that the exam district information slip should not be considered as the admit card. To appear in the examination, candidates must carry their valid admit card to the test centre.

The commission also mentioned that both the exam district details and the admit card download link are being shared with candidates through their registered email IDs. Once the admit cards are officially released on the UPSSSC website, candidates can download them using the link provided.

Eligibility criteria for UPSSSC PET 2025

To sit for the PET exam, candidates must have passed high school or an equivalent qualification. The age requirement is between 18 and 40 years as of July 1, 2025.

How to Check UPSSSC PET Exam District Information

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for PET exam district information.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access and download the exam district slip.

Save a copy of the slip for future reference.

ALSO READ: UGC new draft curriculum includes Ram Rajya, Viksit Bharat; Savarkar's mention sparks row