UNICEF internship 2025: Eligibility, stipend, and application process | Know all details The UNICEF Internship 2025 offers students and graduates hands-on experience in the humanitarian sector. With stipends, financial support, and global opportunities, this program is ideal for those looking to start a career in international development.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) offers internship opportunities for students and recent graduates, providing hands-on experience in the humanitarian sector. The programme allows participants to contribute to UNICEF’s mission while enhancing their academic and professional skills.

Internship duration

The duration of the internship typically ranges from six to twenty-six weeks. Depending on availability and requirements, internships may be full-time or part-time.

Interns will work on various projects, including:

Research

Database Management

Communications

Other relevant areas

Stipend and Financial Support

Interns will receive a stipend to cover living expenses, provided either by UNICEF or a partner institution. Additionally, if funding is available, a one-time lump sum may be offered to cover travel and visa-related expenses.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates must meet at least one of the following requirements:

Enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate, or PhD programme or have graduated within the past two years.

Proficient in at least one of UNICEF’s working languages – English, French, or Spanish.

Must be above 18 years of age.

How to apply for UNICEF internship 2025?

Visit the official UNICEF website (www.unicef.org).

Click on the “Careers” section on the homepage.

Select “Internship Opportunities” from the options.

A list of available internship positions will appear. Choose the relevant one based on your qualifications.

Fill out the application form with the required details and submit it.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

This internship presents a unique opportunity to gain professional experience in an international organization, making it an excellent stepping stone for those looking to build a career in the humanitarian sector.

