Study Abroad: Why Canada is so famous among international students

Canada is renowned for its finest education systems in the world and its universities consistently rank among the best in the world. The top universities in Canada offer a wide variety of programmes which attracts a large number of students from all over the world. These world-class universities are renowned for their high academic standards, innovative research, and excellent support for their students.

Canada's top universities create an environment where students can grow and develop into successful professionals. According to a report shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a total of 2,61,406 Indian students went abroad to study in 2020, and 71,769 Indian students went abroad in 2021. Canada offers a lot of benefits to foreign students who study there.

How to get Admission to Universities in Canada

In Canada, the university admissions process typically commences well in advance of the academic intake, allowing students to apply up to a year before their program's start date. Matthew Mclellan, Co-Founder and CEO of halp.co shared details guiding international students on how to apply for admissions in Canada.

Matthew informed that the admission process in universities in Canada typically commences well in advance of the academic intake, allowing students to apply up to a year before their programme's start date. While some colleges may accept applications closer to the intake, it's advisable to apply early for a better chance of admission. Unlike Indian universities with a single intake, Canadian institutions offer three intakes: Fall, Winter, and Summer, with the Fall intake in September being most popular among Indian students.

Admission in Universities in Canada: Eligibility Criteria

According to Matthew, the eligibility criteria vary based on the chosen course; for diploma or certificate programs, IELTS scores may be flexible, while pursuing a Master's degree often requires up to 3 years of work experience, a minimum GMAT score, IELTS scores, and a four-year bachelor's degree.

Once a student has shortlisted universities and courses, she must ensure that they are Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs), to avoid scams. After meeting eligibility and language requirements, gather application documents like graduation certificates, a filled application form, CV, a letter of intent, proof of financial support, and academic reference letters.

Once you've met the requirements and secured admission, make sure to get your health insurance, verify the necessity of a study permit, wait for visa approval before making flight reservations, and complete your official enrollment upon arrival.