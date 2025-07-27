RRB ALP exam 2025: Re-exam to be conducted for candidates affected by technical glitches on July 15 RRB has announced a re-exam for ALP 2025 candidates affected by technical issues during the July 15 CBT, with rescheduling details to be shared soon.

New Delhi:

Candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP CBT (Computer Based Aptitude Test) conducted on July 15, 2025, should pay close attention to this important update. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a significant notification regarding the re-conduct of the RRB ALP 2025 exam.

According to the official notice released by RRB, technical issues were reported during the July 15 examination. As a result, the Board has decided to re-conduct the exam for all candidates who were affected by these glitches.

Official notification details

The notice states, “Candidates are advised to log in to the Candidate Login Page to check whether their exam has been rescheduled and if they are required to appear for the re-examination. The login page link will be provided shortly. The revised date and time of the RRB ALP exam will be notified to the candidates in due course.”

How to check the RRB ALP 2025 rescheduling notice

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the official notification:

Visit your regional RRB’s official website. On the homepage, click on the relevant notification link regarding the rescheduled ALP exam. The notice will open in a new window. Carefully read the notification and download it for reference. Take a printout of the notice for future use.

Candidates are strongly advised to regularly check the official websites of their respective regional RRBs for the latest updates and further announcements regarding the re-examination schedule.

This decision comes as part of RRB’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process.