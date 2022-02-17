RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant posts | Check salary, eligibility details

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various Offices of the bank. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through the Bank’s website rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is acceptable. A total of 950 posts of assistant will be filled up by the central bank.
Candidates can apply for the vacancies in various offices of the bank located in different cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Patna, Jaipur, and Hyderabad among others.
As per the official notification, RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 registrations will begin from February 17, 2022. The last date to submit the online application forms and payment of examination fees is March 8, 2022.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
The candidate must be between 20 and 28 years of age. The candidate also must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate in any discipline. Moreover, knowledge of computers and proficiency in the relevant language is also required.
The selection for these posts will be done through two phases of nationwide competitive examination i.e. Preliminary and Main Examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
|S. No.
|Event
|Date
|1
|Online application starting date
|February 17, 2022
|2
|Last date to apply online
|March 8, 2022
|3
|Payment of Examination Fees (Online)
|February 17, 2022
|4
|Last date to pay examination fees
|March 8, 2022
|5
|Last date for printing your application
|March 23, 2022
|5
|Preliminary Test date (Tentative)
|March 26 & 27, 2022
|6
|Online Main Test (Tentative)
|May 2022
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Relaxation in the Upper Age Limit:
|S. No.
|Category
|Relaxation in Age
|1
|Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ ST)
|By 5 years, i.e. up to 33 years
|2
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|By 3 years, i.e. up to 31 years
|3
|Persons with Benchmark
Disabilities (PwBD)
|By 10 years (GEN/ EWS), 13 years (OBC) & 15 years (SC/ST)
|4
|Ex-Servicemen
|To the extent of service rendered by them in Armed Forces plus an additional period of 3 years subject to maximum of 50 years.
|5
|Widows/divorced women/
women judicially separated who
are not re-married
|By 10 years
|6
|Candidates having work
experience in Reserve Bank
of India
|To the extent of number of years of such experience, subject to maximum of 3 years.
Check age limit, salary, exam fee details
- The minimum age required to apply is 20 years
- The upper age limit to apply is 28 years
- Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02/02/1994 and not later than 01/02/2002 (both days including) are only eligible to apply
- Successfully selected candidates can draw a salary up to Rs 36,091 per month.
- Exam fee: Rs. 50 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. Rs. 450 for OBC/General/EWS candidates (Examination fees+ Intimation Charges). Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.
How to apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RBI Website rbi.org.in from February 17, 2022 till March 08, 2022. The applications will be accepted only via online mode through the bank’s website-– rbi.org.in.
