PSTET 2024 admit card released, direct link here

PSTET admit card: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 admit cards. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in.

In order to download PSTET 2024 admit cards, the candidates are required to use their mobile number and date of birth to log in. The admit card carries details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam center name and address, date and time of the exam, along with the candidate's photograph and signature. Candidates can download PSTET 2024 admit cards by following the instructions given below.

PSTET 2024 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of PSTET, pstet.pseb.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'PSTET 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login

PSTET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save PSTET 2024 admit card for future reference

Direct link to download PSTET 2024 admit card

When will PSTET 2024 exam be conducted?

The board has scheduled the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 for December 1. Candidates can check their exam venue, exam date, guidelines, and other exam-related information in the call letter.

PSTET 2024 exam pattern

The PSTET 2024 exam will have two multiple-choice papers that cover a variety of subjects. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes, and each question will be of one mark. Moreover, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Notably, candidates who wish to teach Classes I to V must attempt Paper 1, while the ones who are aiming to teach Classes VI to VIII will need to attempt Paper 2. In case a candidate wishes to teach both sets of classes, they can appear for both papers. The papers will encompass a compulsory Child Development and Pedagogy section, carrying 30 marks. In addition to that, aspirants will need to complete two language papers. Both papers will be of 30 marks.