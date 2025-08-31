Pratibha Setu: PM Modi hails new UPSC talent portal as gateway to opportunities for deserving aspirants Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 125th episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, praised the UPSC’s newly renamed initiative Pratibha Setu, calling it a “beacon of hope” for UPSC aspirants who narrowly miss final selection.

New Delhi:

In his 125th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the Pratibha Setu portal, commending it for giving a second chance to thousands of UPSC aspirants. Referring to the initiative as a “bridge of talent”, PM Modi said the platform upholds both opportunity and dignity for candidates who have cleared all stages of competitive UPSC exams but fell short of making the final merit list.

“UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. There are thousands of such candidates who are very capable but are unable to reach the final list be a small margin. These candidates have to prepare afresh for other exams that cost both their time and money. That is why, now a digital platform has now been created for such sincere students-Pratibha Setu Portal. ‘Pratibha Setu’ stores the data of those candidates who cleared all the stages of various exams of UPSC, but their name did not appear in the final merit list…Private companies can obtain information on these promising students and emply them,” said PM Modi.

What is Pratibha Setu?

Pratibha Setu, formerly known as the Public Disclosure Scheme, is a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) initiative aimed at connecting high-performing, non-recommended candidates with recruitment opportunities in both the government and private sectors. These candidates have successfully cleared all examination stages, including interviews, but were not recommended for final selection due to limited vacancies.

The portal currently includes more than 10,000 candidates from a range of prestigious UPSC examinations. These include:

Civil Services Examination (CSE)

Indian Forest Service (IFoS)

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Engineering Services (IES)

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination

Combined Defence Services (CDS)

Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS)

Combined Medical Services

How does the Pratibha Setu Portal Works?

Employers from both the public and private sectors can register on the Pratibha Setu portal. After verification, they receive login credentials to access the database of candidates. The soft biodata provided includes educational qualifications, exam details, and contact information, helping employers find and recruit suitable talent directly.

UPSC ensures data protection and a secure verification system for recruiters, making the process transparent and reliable. Though the initiative has existed since 2018 under the name Public Disclosure Scheme, its rebranding as Pratibha Setu marks a broader vision. The new name underscores its intent to serve as a bridge between elite aspirants and meaningful career paths.

UPSC notes that these non-recommended candidates are often “almost as meritorious” as the selected ones, and thus deserve opportunities that match their qualifications and preparation. The platform serves as an institutional method to ensure their efforts do not go unnoticed.