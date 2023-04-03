Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023: Agniveervayu 02/2023 batch registration last date tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Agniveervayu 02/2023 registration ends tomorrow

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023: The application process for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2023 batch will conclude tomorrow, April 4, 2023. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the Agniveervayu 02/2023 recruitment through the official website-- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Earlier the last date to fill the Agniveervayu 02/2023 application form was January 31.

The age of candidates should be born between 26 December 2002 and 26 June 2006 (17.5 years to 21 years). The registration fee for candidates of all category is Rs 250. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50 percent marks and 50 percent marks in English. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the information brochure to get more details on IAF Agniveervayu eligibility criteria.

The minimum height of the candidate should be 152.5 cms and chest expansion is allowed up to 5 cms. Candidates will get a monthly package of Rs 30,000 in first year, Rs 33,000 in second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. The selection test for Agniveervayu is only for unmarried male and female citizens of India.

ALSO READ | Historic passing out of Navy's first batch of Agniveers to be on March 28

ALSO READ | Central government announces 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in CISF recruitment

IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 Application Form: Steps to fill