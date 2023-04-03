Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023: Agniveervayu 02/2023 batch registration last date tomorrow

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023: The application process for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2023 batch will conclude tomorrow, April 4, 2023. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the Agniveervayu 02/2023 recruitment through the official website-- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Earlier the last date to fill the Agniveervayu 02/2023 application form was January 31.
The age of candidates should be born between 26 December 2002 and 26 June 2006 (17.5 years to 21 years). The registration fee for candidates of all category is Rs 250. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50 percent marks and 50 percent marks in English. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the information brochure to get more details on IAF Agniveervayu eligibility criteria.
The minimum height of the candidate should be 152.5 cms and chest expansion is allowed up to 5 cms. Candidates will get a monthly package of Rs 30,000 in first year, Rs 33,000 in second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. The selection test for Agniveervayu is only for unmarried male and female citizens of India.
IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 Application Form: Steps to fill
- Visit the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
- Click on the Agniveervayu 02/2023 registration link.
- Complete the basic registration and generate login credentials.
- Next, login with credentials and fill in the complete application form.
- Upload the necessary document and pay the application fee.
- Verify details and submit the IAF Agniveervayu 2023 application form.
- Download the confirmation page and print a copy for further reference.