IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: How to download at mha.gov.in IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: IB ACIO hall ticket will be available for download on the official portal- mha.gov.in. Use these login credentials to download it

New Delhi:

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) admit card 2025 has been released. The candidates can check and download IB ACIO hall ticket on the official website- mha.gov.in. IB ACIO Tier One exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17 and 18, 2025.

The candidates can check and download ACIO admit card PDF on the official portal- mha.gov.in. To download IB ACIO hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on the admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. IB ACIO hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ACIO hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IB ACIO Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at mha.gov.in

Visit the official website- mha.gov.in

Click on ACIO admit card link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

IB ACIO admit card 2025 will be available for download

Save ACIO hall ticket PDF in desktop/ laptop

Take a hard copy out of it.

IB ACIO admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, details.

IB ACIO Exam Centre Guidelines

Reporting Time: IB ACIO shift timings are- 9 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 1 pm, 3 pm to 4 pm. For the morning shift, the candidates need to report by 7:30 am, afternoon shift- 10:30 am, evening shift- 1:30 pm.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on IB ACIO exam 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.