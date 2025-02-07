Delhi University Placement 2025: DU to conduct placement and internship drive soon - criteria, venue, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University

Delhi University Placement 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) is going to conduct a placement and internship drive for students enrolled in regular undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes from February 10 to 21. The event will be managed by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) and the Dean of Student's Welfare. According to Delhi University, the aim of organising the placement and internship drive is to bring companies, recruiters and stakeholders together in one place, providing eligible students with relevant job placements, and internship opportunities.

Is there any fee for Delhi University 2025 Placement?

To participate in the placement drive, there is no registration fee for the aspirants. The candidates will have to scan the QR code embedded in the tweet above. The last date for submitting applications is February 8, 2025. Students who meet the eligibility criteria for the potential companies can visit the official website for detailed information. The placement drive will take place at Room numbers 4 and 5, DSW office, Conference Centre, Opposite- Botany Department, Gate number 4, University of Delhi.

Who is eligible to apply?

Students enrolled in Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD programmes at Delhi University are eligible to apply. Students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) are not eligible to apply for this internship placement.

How to participate in Delhi University Placement 2025?