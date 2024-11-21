Will schools in Delhi, Noida open soon as air quality improves? Here's what students must know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Will schools in Delhi-NCR open soon?

Because of the deteriorating air quality, schools in many cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram were closed and classes are being held online. The Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated significantly in these cities, prompting authorities to take this decision. The air pollution levels in Delhi increased so much that restrictions under Grade 4 were imposed with immediate effect on Saturday. Initially, order was issued to close all schools except for Classes 10 and 12. However, after the Supreme Court order, schools for Classes 10 and 12 were also closed in th national capital.

JNU, DU, Jamia suspend physical classes

Apart from this, JNU, Delhi University also postponed physical classes in view of the poor AQI and has decided to hold online classes until November 23. The DU will now reopen on November 25.

Along with Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Jamia Millia Islamia University will also remain closed until November 23. Hence, most schools and colleges in Delhi will remain closed until November 23.

Moreover, schools have also been shut in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram and Faridabad due to increasing air pollution, with instructions to conduct online classes.

Air quality improves: Will schools be opened?

After enduring over a week of hazardous air quality, The AQI in Delhi slightly improved conditions on Thursday morning. However, the city's air quality remained dangerously high, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) still at 381, placing it in the "very poor" category.

Moreover, the Directorate of Education had already issued orders to all District Deputy Commissioners to decide on school closures based on the increasing pollution levels. Then orders were issued to close schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and other places.

The Delhi government imposed restrictions under GRAP IV due to the deteriorating pollution levels in the city and its surrounding areas, resulting in classes for schools going online. Notably, the online classes for schools will continue till further notice in Delhi or till the air quality improves in the city.

Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated back into 'severe' category on Wednesday morning as a thin blanket of smog covered parts of the city, reducing visibility and the quality of air touching a low level of air quality index (AQI).

For the past week, the air quality index had been reeling under the 'severe plus' category for the past two consecutive days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 424 as of 9 am today, placing it in the 'severe' category. 13 trains were running late and 9 trains have been rescheduled as a result of the smog, said the Railways.