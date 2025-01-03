CUET PG 2025 registration begins on exams.nta.ac.in, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK CUET PG 2025 exam date and registration details

Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2025 registrations have commenced. The National Testing Agency, NTA on Thursday issued CUET PG notification 2025 and announced the dates. Candidates who want to take admission to the postgraduate programmes into central universities and other participating universities/institutions /organisations /autonomous colleges, can apply for the exam on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

CUET PG 2025 exam date

Along with the registration dates, NTA has also announced the CUET PG exam dates 2025. Accordingly, the exam will be held between March 13 and 31, 2025. After the registration process is over, the application correction window will be opened from February 3 to 5, 2025.

The announcement of the city of examination slip will be made in the first week of March 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website four days before the actual date of the exam.

CUET PG 2025 exam: Changes introduced this year

In the official notification, NTA has announced a few changes in CUET PG exam pattern as mentioned below:

This year, CUET PG exam will be held for a total duration of 90 minutes instead of of 120 minutes and 105 minutes. However, the number of questions in the exam paper will remain the same as 75.

Candidates can select up to four question paper codes from the list available on the website.

The number of exam cities in the country has reduced from 300 to 285.

The CUET PG 2025 application fee has been increased by Rs 200 for all categories, including General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Non-Creamy Layer (NCL), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

CUET PG 2025: How to register

Go to the official website for CUET PG- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET PG

On the appeared homepage, click on the CUET PG registration link

Enter your previously generated application number and password to login

To generate the application number, first sign in

Now, on the CUET PG dashboard, click on the application form

Fill in the asked details and attest all the documents in prescribed format

Enter the credentials and pay the fees

Submit your form and download it for the future references

CUET PG 2025 exam will be held in 312 cities including 27 cities outside India. A total of 157 subjects are being offered in the exam. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG) - 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).