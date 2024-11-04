CG Police Constable admit card 2024 for PMT/PST out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CG Police Constable admit card 2024

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PMT/PST: The Chhattisgarh Police has released the PET/PST admit card for recruitment to the various post of the constable. Candidates who took to the CG Police Constable 2024 recruitment exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the admit card can be accessed at cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PMT/PST: How to download?

Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PMT/PST'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PMT/PST will appear on the screen

Download and save CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PMT/PST for future reference

The recruitment process aims to fill 5,967 constable vacancies in the Chhattisgarh Police. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST), Skill Test, and Document Verification. Those who qualify for the written test will be eligible to participate in the PET/PST, Skill Test, and Document Verification. The PET/PST and Document Verification are scheduled for November 16 at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon.

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Details on call letters

Candidates can check the following details on their call letters. In case of any rectification, they can contact the concerned authority in due course. Candidates have been advised to read all details thoroughly and appear in the exam on time.

Name

Roll Number

Registration number

Photo of the candidate

Exam Center

Exam City

Important Instructions

ALSO READ | What are the PET/PST/DV criteria? Check all details