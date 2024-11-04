CG Police constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST, DV to be out today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CG Police constable admit card for PET/PST, DV today

CG Police constable admit card 2024: Chhattisgarh Police is all set to conduct the physical and document verification process for recruitment to the various posts of Constable. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the CG Police PET/PST and document verification round will be able to download their admit cards soon from the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

As per the official confirmation, the admit cards for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) under the direct recruitment examination for Constables are to be released today, November 4. Once out, the candidates can check and download the call letters from the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST, DV: How to download

Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'CG Police constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST, DV'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your login credentials and submit

CG Police constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST, DV will appear on screen

Download and save CG Police constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST, DV for future reference

This recruitment aims to fill 5,967 constable vacancies in Chhattisgarh Police. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, PET/PST, Skill Test, and Document Verification. Those who have qualified for the written test are eligible to appear in the PET/PST, Skill Test, and Document Verification. The board has scheduled the PSET/PST and Document Verification for November 16 at the designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024: PET/PST Criteria

Those appearing for PET will have to appear in the following activities.

Long Jump

High Jump

Shot Put

100 m race and 800 m race

PST (Physical Standard Test)

The chest measurement will be done for only male candidates. Female candidates are exempted from this.