Assam PAT 2023: Last day tomorrow for registration process, apply now!

Assam PAT 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam is going to close the online application process for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) tomorrow, May 8. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website of dte.assam.gov.in. Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was May 5.

Candidates will have to submit the application fee of Rs. 500/- while submitting online applications.

According to the notification, Polytechnic Admission Test(PAT)-2023 is scheduled to be held on June 18 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon. The date of admit card will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to register themselves for the online application process.

Polytechnic Admission Test(PAT)-2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of -dte.assam.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Polytechnic Admission Test(PAT)-2023 application form'

Register and proceed with th application form

Fill out the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Download Polytechnic Admission Test(PAT)-2023 application confirmation page and take a printout of it for future reference

Assam PAT 2023: Important Dates

The deadline to submit the application form- 8th May 2023

Last date of resolving payment issues- 12th May 2023

Admit Card Issue- To be notified

Assam PAT 2023 Exam Date- June 18, 2023

