UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 notification out. Get vacancy details, direct link to apply

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 notification out. Check eligibility, vacancy details

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2020. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 will be held on May 31 for recruitment to the services and posts like IAS, IPS, IFS. Commission has released the official UPSC notification for the Civil Services Prelims exam along with the Indian Forest Service Prelims examination notification today.

Candidates who wish to appear for or a UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination 2020 can apply from the UPSC application website-- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 is slated to be conducted on May 31, 2020, while the mains will be held on September 18, 2020. The IAS application process begins from February 12 and will conclude on March 3,

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year to recruit IAS, IPS and IFS officers at all India level. The recruitment is carried out through two different phases - IAS Prelims Exam and IAS Mains Exam & Interview Round. Candidates need to qualify all three rounds to get recruited in the Civil Services.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Vacancy details

The total number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 796 which includes 24 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Last year, the UPSC had notified 896 vacancies in the Civil Services.

How to Apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020

1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'application process for various examinations of UPSC'

3. Click on Part 1

4. Read all instructions and click on 'yes'

5. Enter all details required

6. Pay the application fee

7. Select the centre

8. Upload your passport size photo

9. Complete the process and proceed to the next steps

