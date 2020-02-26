UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020 application process begins. Here's how to apply

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020: The online application form for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2020 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates who have qualified for the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam are advised to visit the official website of the State Commission to check and submit the UPPSC PCS Main Exam online application form.

The UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020 form will be made available online on the official website of UPPSC from February 26 to March 6.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020

1. Visit the UPPSC official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Gen./Spl. Rectt.) (P.C.S) (Main) Examination- 2019 [A-2/E-1/2019]'

3. Enter all the required details and click on validate

The Commission has conducted UPPSC PSC Preliminary exam on December 12, 2019.

The UPPSC PCS Main Exam will be conducted on April 20, 2020 to August 16, 2020.