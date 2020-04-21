Image Source : FILE UPPSC PCS / ACF-RFO 2020 exam notification released. Here's how to apply online

UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 Exam: Amid the restrictions of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has gained momentum as soon as the office opens. With the intention of not altering the annual examination calendar much, the UPPSC has released the notification of the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF) RFO examination 2020.

For this, an online application will be made available on the Commission's website today. Candidates will be able to apply for UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 exam once the examination form is released.

The preliminary examination of PCS and ACF-RFO 2020 is proposed on June 21 in the examination calendar of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. If the lockdown ends on May 3, the commission is planning to conduct the examination on the due date. The official notification states that the number of posts in PCS is around 200. The Commission of ACF-RFO has not been received yet. Therefore the number of his posts has not been announced. The posts will be determined in accordance with the requisition received before the release of the preliminary examination results. The Commission along with PCS conducts a preliminary examination of ACF and RFO recruitment of the Forest Department, while the main examination of both is different.

UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 Exam: Important dates

Online application process begins- April 21

Last date for submission of online examination fee- May 18

Last date for submission of online application- May 21

Proposed date of examination- June 21

UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 Exam Details

A detailed advertisement will be released on the commission's website today. In it, all other detailed information will be given including applying online, depositing fee, subject and syllabus of preliminary and main examination, name of the district of examination centers, reservation, and age limit.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 Exam

As per the expectations, the application window for UPPSC PCS / ACF-RFO 2020​ Recruitment will be active on April 21 and candidates can apply till 21 May 2020 through the commission's official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in.

ALSO READ | UPSC & SSC eamination update: New dates to be announced post May 3

ALSO READ | UPSC postpones civil services examination interviews amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage