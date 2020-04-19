UPSC & SSC eamination update: New dates to be announced post May 3

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Suuday informed that the examination for UPSC and SSC, that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely be held. He further said that the exam dates will be decided after the lockdown ends on May 3. The dates will be decided in such a manner that sufficient time will be given to all the aspirants to reach their designated exam centres, added the minister. "We will take a call after May 3 and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers," news agency quoted Singh as saying.

The UPSC had postponed Civil Services 2019 main exam and had put on hold the notifications of Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam. The Commission will conduct the Civil Services 2020 prelims exam, Engineering services main exam, Geologist services main exam.

Similarly, SSC will take a decision on the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019 after the lockdown period is over. Decision regarding Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will also be taken after May 3.

