UPSC postpones civil services examination interviews amid coronavirus outbreak

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday has postponed the personality tests (interview) of civil services candidates due to prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus.

New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2020 17:23 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday has postponed the personality tests (interview) of civil services examination candidates due to prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus.

(More to follow...)

