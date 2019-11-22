SSC cancels Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 due to pay upgrade issue. Details here

SSC has cancelled Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019.

SSC Cancels Recruitment Process for SSC Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Government of India, has come up with a very important update regarding its registration for various posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019-reg. In a corrigendum dated 21/11/2019 and vide letter number File No. 10/2/2019-P&P-II, SSC has made the big announcement.

The Staff Selection Commission has announced that the post announced for Hindi Pradhyapak has been cancelled and therefore the notice about SSC JHT Notification on 27/08/2019 about Hindi Pradhyapak's post stands "deleted". This means the examination for Hindi Pradhyapak will no longer be held on November 26, 2019, as earlier scheduled.

SSC Notice on Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019

"Candidates may refer to the Notice of aforesaid examination, uploaded on the website of the Commission on 27.08.2019. Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language has reported that due to cadre review, the post of Hindi Pradhyapak has been upgraded to the post of Assistant Director (Language), Level-11 (PB-3, Pay Matrix - 15600-39100/-, Grade Pay 5400/- pre-revised). Therefore, recruitment to the post is now out of the purview of the Staff Selection Commission. Hence, Post Code - F at Para-1 of the Notice of the said examination stands deleted." SSC announced in a corrigendum.

SSC Hindi Pradhyapak Examination was earlier for Level 8. The grad upgrade now means it is a Level-11 post and equivalent to Assistant Director (Language) and outside SSC's purview.

SSC Cancels Photographer post in Weaver's Service Centre, examinations were held in 16/1/2018 to 18/1/2018

The SSC also announced abolition of Photographer post in Weaver’s Service Centre advertised vide Post Category No. CR10118 in Phase –VI/2018- Selection Posts – reg.

"Computer-based examination for Recruitment for Selection Post Advt. No. Phase – VI/2018 was held from 16.01.2019 to 18.01.2019 and Documents verification for the above-mentioned post was held in the month of October, 2019. All the candidates shortlisted and appeared in document verification for the Post Cat. No. CR10118 in Phase-VI/2018 –Selection Post is hereby informed that the Post of Photographer has been abolished by the User department and accordingly after approval of the competent authority the vacancy for the said Post has been cancelled," SSC said in another announcement.

SSC, however, gave no explanation on why the photographer post was cancelled.