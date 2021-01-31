Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ SSC.NIC.IN SSC CGL 2021 exam registration ends today. Here's how to apply

SSC CGL 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window of the SSC CGL examination today (January 31). Candidates who are looking forward to take the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam are advised to visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in to submit their online application before the closing date.

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, 2020 for the recruitment of various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations.

SSC CGL 2021: Exam Date

The SSC CGL Tier-I exam is scheduled to be held between May 29 to June 7. The dates of the SSC CGL Tier-II exam will be notified later.

SSC CGL 2021: Vacancies

This year a total of 6,506 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Out of the total number of vacancies 250 are group B gazetted, 3513 group B non-gazetted and 2743 group C posts.

SSC CGL 2021: Selection Process

Selection to the SSC CGL posts will be done through three exams. Candidates who qualify the first exam, which is scheduled in May-June, will be shortlisted for the other exams.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam: How to apply

1. Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the link 'Apply' under 'CGL' category

3. Login as new user

4. Key in your credentials

5. Candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference.

6. Candidate must upload scanned image of photograph and signature

SSC CGL 2021: Important dates

Online application commenced- December 29, 2020

Last date to apply- January 31, 2021

Last date to make online fee payment- February 2, 2021

Last date to generate offline challan- February 4, 2021

SSC CGL Tier-I exam date- May 29 to June 7

SSC CGL Tier-II exam date- To be notified later

