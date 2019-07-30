Image Source : PTI SSB Recruitment 2019

SSB Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts of salary scale of Rs 217000-69100. Here's how to apply

The Ministry of Home Affairs Directorate General, SSB has invited (Male & Female) applicants for 150 Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts of constable of India. The pay scale and other payment allowance are as per the 7th Pay Commission system that means the basic pay scale would be between Rs 217000 to Rs 69100. Candidates who clear the recruitment process will be enrolled for the post of CT(GD) under sports quota will be governed under a Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (New Pension System). The details about the eligibility, age limit, last date, application fee, etc, have been mentioned below.

Eligibility criteria:

Players who have participated in any recognised International events representing the country since 01.01.2017 or players participated in last Olympics games, world cups and Asian games or Players who have won Medal in recognised National Level sports tournament since 01.01.2017 to the last date of receipt of application ie. 30 days from the publication of this advertisement in Employment News. There are vacancies for different players like football, Basketball, Hockey, Shooting, Archery, Athletics, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Weight lifting, bodybuilding, cycling, equestrian, badminton, Taekwondo and Swimming.

Age limit:

The candidates' age must fall under the age group of 18 to 23 years.

Application fees:

Unreserved or general and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. While the other category candidates like SC/ST/Ex-serviceman and Female candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Job Location:

Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India. On appointment, the candidates shall be governed by the SSB Act and other rules applicable from time to time.

Selection process:

Selection will be done on the basis of the total marks secured by the candidates in documents of sports achievements and field trial.

How to apply:

Candidates are suggested to go through the instructions in detail on SSB recruitment website www.ssbrectt.gov.in