RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railways to release hall ticket on this date; here's how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to declare the official exam dates for the non-technical popular category (NTPC). The Railways will release the admit card for the NTPC 2019 exam by the next week.

According to the latest update, RRB will release the admit card four days before the exam date. If reports are to be believed, the hall tickets for RRB NTPC exam will release by 21st June 2019.

The chairman of RRB Guwahati Chandrajit Saikia had told the Indian Express that, “The board will announce the notification regarding the examination soon on the official website. The examinations will be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days.”

He added that the board will consult every zonal office before finalising the exam dates of the NTPC exam, the indianexpress.com earlier reported.

After RRB releases the admit card for NTPC exam, on its official website, then candidates can check their details like exam centre, roll number, and others.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

RRB NTPC

Here's how to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019:

1. Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references

Note: Candidates who have applied for the examinations are suggested to keep eye on all the important updates on this page.