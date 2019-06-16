APOSS 2019: SSC and Inter Result declared. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI APOSS 2019: SSC and Inter Result declared

The SSC and Inter Board Examinations Results for the Andhra Pradesh Open School (APOSS) have been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the APOSS 2019 should check their result on the official website apopenschool.org.

APOSS SSC and Inter Results: How to check

1. Visit the official website apopenschool.org

2. Click on the link that states 'result'

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Click on 'submit'

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS):

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) is the first State Open School in the country. It was established as an autonomous society registered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991 and inaugurated on March 17, 1991.

APOSS was established with an objective to provide pre-elementary Education through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The education was focussed primarily to school drop-outs so that Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE) in the State can be achieved.