RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 Updates: Click for details

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 Updates: Here is how to download the hall ticket

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the Admit Cards for RRB JE second stage CBT examination on the official website -- rrb.gov.in . The second stage RRB computer-based test for Junior Engineer is scheduled to be conducted on September 19. Hence the candidates who have applied for the post are advised to download the RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 as soon as possible region based websites.

The RRB JE CBT 2 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted by August-end was postponed till September.

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019 | Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites of RRB.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Log in with your credentials.

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019 | About

A total of 2,02,616 candidates will appear for the examination which will be held on September 19. As many as 13,538 posts will be filled after going through the selection procedure. In RRB JE CBT2 2019, candidates will be given 150 MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) and there will also be negative marking. One-third of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the RRB JE CBT2 2019 will be 120 minutes.