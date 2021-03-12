Rajasthan Police Constable exam result declared. Get direct link

Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Police Constable exam result declared

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result has been released on the official website - rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam can visit the Rajasthan government's official website to check and download the result. The direct link to check the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result is also provided below for the reference of the candidates.

How to download Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in/Results.aspx

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result link

Step 3: Enter your registration ID, password, and login

Step 4: Your Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further reference

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result - Direct Link

Latest Education News