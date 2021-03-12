Friday, March 12, 2021
     
Rajasthan Police Constable exam result declared. Get direct link

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result has been released on the official website - rajasthan.gov.in.

India TV News Desk
Jaipur Published on: March 12, 2021 10:33 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable exam result declared
Rajasthan Police Constable exam result declared

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result has been released on the official website - rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam can visit the Rajasthan government's official website to check and download the result. The direct link to check the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result is also provided below for the reference of the candidates.

How to download Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in/Results.aspx

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result link 
Step 3: Enter your registration ID, password, and login
Step 4: Your Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further reference

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result - Direct Link

