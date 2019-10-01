Railway Recruitment 2019: Big Vacancy! Railway invites application for 2500 posts; Check how to apply

Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Railway Recruitment 2019: Are you an aspirant looking for government jobs, including Railways? Then here is good news for you as the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has released an official notification for the bumper vacancy. The Railway has invited candidates to apply for a number of vacant posts at its official websites nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 16:53 IST
Railway Recruitment 2019: Are you an aspirant looking for government jobs, including Railways? Then here is good news for you as the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has released an official notification for the bumper vacancy. The Railway has invited candidates to apply for a number of vacant posts at its official websites nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now and fill the offline application form to apply for the released vacancy. As per NFR notifications, there are a total of 2590 Apprentice posts on offer.

These Apprentice posts are on offer in trades like – Mechanist, Welder, Fitter, Carpenter, Diesel, Mechanical, Painter, Electrician, Turner, Refrigerator and AC Mechanic, Lineman, Mason, Fitter Structural, Machinist (Grinder), Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance etc.

Aspirants need to keep in mind that the NFR Apprentice applications are invited through offline mode. Check the details below to know more about the vacancy:

Railway Recruitment 2019:

Important Dates

Last date to Apply – October 31, 2019

Total No. Vacancy – 2590 Posts

Alipurduar – 437

Rangia – 328
Lumding – 1004
Tinsukia – 331
Bongaigaon – 156
EWS/BNGN – 185
Dibrugh – 149

Railway Recruitment 2019: How to Apply (Offline)

Candidates who are willing to apply for the over 2500 posts by filling the application form and submit necessary documents. Candidates need to submit the application and documents on or before October 31, 2019. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list that will be based on their scores.

 

